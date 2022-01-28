Present a report of Black Stars' poor performance by February – Bagbin

Parliament wants a full report on Black Stars poor performance

Coach Milovan Rajevac part ways with GFA



Ghana Black Stars kicked out of AFCON tournament



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has directed the committee on Youth and Sports to present a report on the poor performance of the Blacks Stars during the AFCON by the end of February.



According to him, this will allow the house correct the mistakes that the team committed in the 2021 AFCO and prevent reoccurrence of same in their World Cup play-off match against Nigeria in March.



Speaking on the floor of parliament he said “I proceed to direct that the committee on Youth and Sports should present to this house, a report on the results of their investigation on the poor performance of the Black Stars by the end of February. We are expecting that the report will be before this house before the end of February so we can deal with it and try to right the wrongs before the; if necessary engage Nigeria for the qualifying match. If we deem it not necessary we will say so.”

Ghana Black Stars were knocked out in the AFCON tournament after an abysmal performance.



Coach Milovan Rajevac who led the team has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association, GFA.



Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, are currently without a coach.



