Presenting evidence to back prophecies is a right call – Osofo Kyiri Abosom backs IGP

Osofo Kyiri Abosom, Founder and General Overseer of the Life Assembly Worship Center

Founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Centre, Christian Kwabena Andrews (Osofo Kyiri Abosom) has supported the Inspector General of Police’s call for Prophets and Pastors to present proof on prophecies of doom.

“Although I wasn’t part of the delegation he met, I am fully aware of what transpired there and I agree with what the IGP said. We must heed the IGP’s call because a man of God cannot just prophesy the death of a person. If a Pastor or Prophet prophesies the death of a person, then you need to provide some details of the revelation to the Police so they can prevent the death or take precautions to arrest anyone who attempts to cause harm. What the IGP is saying is very important and I agree with it,” he stated.



According to Christian Kwabena Andrews, the IGP’s demand is not about men of God becoming witnesses but “it is about men of God being able to warn those they get the prophecies about to prevent them from bodily harm.”



He shared his position in an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben Political talk show.



Citing that the Lord reveals to redeem, he argues every prophecy comes with a leeway through which one can overcome any evil about them, “and men of God working with the Police can save a lot more people from deaths and doom.”



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, and some senior Police officers on Monday met with leaders of faith-based organizations in Accra.

The dialogue dubbed "Religion and the Law” was held behind closed doors. The meeting was at the instance of the IGP.



Two distinguished Ghanaian lawyers, lawyer Ace Ankomah and lawyer Samson Ayenini took the religious groups through what the law and religion say about their activities.



According to a communique by the Ghana Police Service, the meeting was to enable the IGP to brief them on the legal implications of some of their actions.



The meeting comes days after the recent arrest and bail of Jesus Ahuofe, a pastor who prophesied the death of dancehall star Shatta Wale.