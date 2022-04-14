0
Presidency informed about passing of former First Lady, Mrs. Emily Akuffo

The Family of the late Mrs. Emily Akuffo, former First Lady of Ghana and wife of former Head of State, General F.W. K. Akuffo has officially informed President Akufo-Addo of her passing. Mrs. Emily Akuffo, known widely as Ceci Amodraa died in her sleep on Friday, April 8, 2022.

She was the First Lady of Ghana from July 1978 to June 4, 1979. She was a Teacher by Profession. After the death of her husband, she spent the ensuing years in her hometown Akropong away from the public eye.

Spokesperson for the Family, Stephen Asante Bekoe told President Akufo-Addo that the family is still making arrangements for her burial. He said her one-week remembrance would be observed on Friday 22nd of April, 2022 at Akropong.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. He said the Government will assist the family to make Mrs Emily Akuffo, the former First Lady’s burial successful.

