‘Presidency sat on a dossier meant to prosecute corrupt Kufour ministers in 2008’ - Mubarak

Former MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Ras Mubarak has revealed that prior to the 2008 elections, the NDC as a party had prepared a list of persons to be prosecuted who worked under the presidency of former President Agyekum Kufour.

He said there were wrongdoings under Kufour’s administration, and the NDC had taken steps in addressing them.



However, when the NDC came into office, somebody sat on that list, and the prosecution didn’t happen. Ras Mubarak was speaking top Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



When asked who sat on the list to prevent the prosecution, he said, clearly, the decision might have been taken from the "very top”.



He was then asked to clarify if it was from the president, and he was "most likely”.



He told the host the NDC had prepared a dossier to prosecute all corrupt persons who worked under Kufour, but someone sat on the dossier and prevented it from happening.

He has, therefore, asked the NDC not to repeat the same mistake but take steps to chronicle all the corrupt deals under the Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration and deal with them should they win the 2024 presidential elections.



Ras Mubarak said the public would be disappointed in the NDC should they fail in dealing with corruption deals under the NPPP should they win power in 2024.



He said the NDC should be guided by history and do what is right,’ he added.



He was reacting to calls for the President to sack Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu over the Sputnik Vaccine deal.