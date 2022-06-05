2
President Akufo-Addo, Veep Bawumia join many at State funeral for former 2nd Lady Hajia Ramatu

Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: thezongomail.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia were among a host of dignitaries at the Islamic funeral (adua) of former Second Lady, Hajia Rahmatu Aliu Mahama.

The ceremony, laced with Islamic protocols for funeral, was a full State function in honour of the Former Second Lady.

Hajia Ramatu, wife of late former Vice President Aliu Mahama, died on April 7 this year, and was buried according to Islamic customs in Tamale same week she died in April.

Today’s event in Accra was well attended and graced by dignitaries from all walks of life.

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, was also in attendance, and so was former President John Agyekum Kufuor, under whose administration Hajia Ramatu was Second Lady.

Other dignitaries who graced the State funeral included traditional rulers, Imams, politicians and the business community.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu officiated the funeral, and series of supplications were said for the departed Second Lady after the entire Qur’an was recited for her, seeking Allah’s mercy.

Touching tributes, eulogising the former Second Lady’s works and virtues were read by different groups, including her children, family, the NPP and the government.

Hajia Rahmatu was Ghana’s Second Lady for two successive terms under the government of President Kufuor between 2001 and 2009.

