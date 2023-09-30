President Akufo-Addo charges ECOWAS Parliament to address presidential term extension

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament to address the extension of presidential term limits by some leaders to strengthen their grip on power.

He explained that “These actions tend to result in discontent amongst the populace, which create fertile grounds on which military interventions disingenuously feed.”



President Akufo-Addo made the call when he addressed the Second Session of the ECOWAS Parliament underway in Winneba.



The session, which began on Friday September 29 to Saturday October 7, 2023, is under the theme: “Challenges Relating to Unconstitutional Changes of Government and Presidential Term Limits in West Africa – Role of the ECOWAS Parliament.”



This is the second time Ghana has hosted the ECOWAS Parliament which convenes twice a year.



The ECOWAS Parliament, also known as the Community Parliament, is one of the Institutions of ECOWAS.

It is the Assembly of Peoples of the Community serving as a forum for dialogue, consultation, and consensus for Representatives of the people of West Africa with the aim of promoting integration.



According to the President, Africans being able to adhere to call, would ensure that they don’t “give up when it comes to guaranteeing the democratic integrity of their respective countries, where they should have governance systems based on the separation of powers, which are free from corruption and are respectful of the rule of law, individual liberties, human rights, the principles of democratic accountability and social justice,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo charged the Members to “propose measures to ensure the anchoring of democratic and republican values, both at the level of political elites and citizens of the Community. This would help to preserve the peace and stability of the region,” he explained.



He implied that, “any attempt at the manipulation of opinion and of the rules of the democratic game for partisan political ends, always leads to a loss of legitimacy, which is reflected in the social tensions it creates.”



He stated that, “the attempted confiscation of democracy by elites, who engage, through legal antics, in the manipulation of constitutional rules and the subjugation of the institutions of the Republic with the sole aim of remaining in power.”

“It is also important to remind us that democracy is not, as some would have us believe, a western concept, but, rather, a universal concept of general application,” President Akufo-Addo said.



He implored the ECOWAS Parliament to ensure there was no backsliding in support for democratic values anchored on the promotion of the rule of law and respect for human rights.



According to the President, the history of the world, including that of Africa, testifies that the process of electing and installing leaders in democratic circumstances provided the best form of governance.



“The great British wartime leader, Winston Spencer Churchill, it was who said “democracy is the worst form of governance, except for all the others.



“Modern history has taught us that tyranny, oppression, and totalitarian government do not last long. No matter how a people reject democracy and civil liberty, circumstances will always force them back to embrace them,” he said.

“Out of duty towards our children and grandchildren, we must not give up when it comes to guaranteeing the democratic integrity of our respective countries, where we should have governance systems based on the separation of powers, which are free from corruption and are respectful of the rule of law, individual liberties, human rights, the principles of democratic accountability and social justice,” he added.



Established under Articles 6 and 13 of the ECOWAS Revised Treaty of 1993, the initial Protocol establishing the Parliament was signed in Abuja on August 6, 1994. It provided for the Structure, Composition, Competence, and other matters relating to Parliament.



The Parliament is composed of 115 seats, with each Member State having a guaranteed minimum of five seats while the remaining 40 seats shall be shared on the basis of population.



With the need for a community mechanism to forge greater ties with the citizens of the West African Community serving as momentum towards the creation of the Community Parliament, it strengthens representative democracy in the Community.



It contributes to the promotion of peace, security, and stability on the West African Region by informing and sensitising the population on issues of integration, promotion and defending principles of human rights, democracy, the rule of law, transparency, accountability, and good governance through the practices of accountability.

As provided for in Article 32 of the supplementary Act, the Session also provides the President of the ECOWAS Commission the opportunity to present a general report on the implementation of the Community Work Program to the Plenary where the House would be updated with developments in the Community, and usually followed by debates, expressed opinions as well as recommendations.



The National Delegates also give the opportunity to present their country’s reports to inform the Body on unfolding developments in their respective Member States and the status of implementation of their community’s texts.