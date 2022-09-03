President Akufo-Addo defends ministers' performance

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his ministers were under continuous assessment and when he becomes satisfied that they were underperforming, he will act.

He was responding to calls on him to conduct a reshuffle in his government following the current economic hardship when he visited Kasoa as part of his tour to the Central Region.



“It is not that I am not listening to what people are saying. Public opinion is very important in our democracy but at the end of the day, I must make the judgement on whether some people should go,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo jumped to the defence of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta against public calls for him to either resign or be fired.



He said he was very confident in the Finance Minister to take the country out of the current economic woes, citing his past performance.



“This same Finance Minister, people are calling for his head today is the very man who took us out of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme very successfully and helped us produce the 7.5 percent growth rate that we had before the COVID-19.

“People have forgotten that today because of the difficulty that we are having.



“But he is the same figure he hasn’t changed and I believe that he has the same determination to work to bring us out of this present state as he showed at the beginning of our government,” he noted.



President Akufo-Addo on Friday, cut the sod at Papaase for the construction of a 16-kilometre Kadoa-Bawjiase Road, estimated to cost GHC93.9 million and is expected to be completed in 2024.



He also unveiled a Gas Cylinder factory in Chochoe, and a Lubricant factory in the Gomoa East District at Fetteh, both under 1D1F and inspected the Agenda 111 project in Gomoa Afransi in the Gomoa Central constituency.



President Akufo-Addo, interacted with traditional rulers at Awutu Bereku and will inspect the Komenda Sugar factory on Saturday morning and join the Chiefs and people of Cape Coast at the durbar to climax this year’s Oguaa Fetu Afahye.