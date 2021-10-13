President Akufo-Addo given 90 days to open Aflao border

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Residents of Aflao and all towns along the Ghana-Togo border have giving President Nana Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) government a 90-day ultimatum to re-open the border or they would be forced to stop any commercial vehicle to all border towns.

According to the chiefs, residents along the border towns have resolved to embark on this activity because, on daily basis, VIP buses and other vehicles flood Aflao township with passengers who paved their way to Togo to trade and return to board these same buses meanwhile the President says, the border is closed.



This, the people say is either a deliberate attempt by the NPP government to frustrate local people who cross the border almost all the time to either trade or attend to other family issues.



Speaking to the Republic Press, about the growing development among the people in the border towns in the Volta Region, the Chief Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susatgad Boat Building Industries Mr. Novihoho Afaglo, said traders from all corners of Ghana come to Aflao, pay monies to the security forces stationed at the border who grant them access to Togo to go and trade.



"They return a day or two to board these same vehicles back to their destinations meanwhile the indigenes who don't have money to pay to these gallant officers are denied access to other family members," Mr. Afaglo stated.

"What we are saying is that if traders from other parts of the country can get access to the border why prevent our own people here to. What is good for the Goose is also good for the Gander," he quizzed.



Mr. Afaglo said the people are really suffering from abject poverty because local businessmen have lost all their capital because they are not allowed to cross to Togo or Ghana to trade.



He therefore called on the President to consider the plight of the local business people who trade among themselves in these two countries in other to feed their families or put body and soul together.