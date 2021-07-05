President Akufo-Addo has failed in ensuring security – Asiedu Nketia

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says President Akufo-Addo has not upheld his duty to the Ghanaian populace.

He noted that the President was elected to protect the citizenry because no single individual can ensure their safety. “Because we are in a democratic dispensation, we voted for the President and pay taxes to the gov’t to protect us from both external and internal threats. We have not suffered any external threats in recent times but the President is failing to protect us internally.”



According to General Mosquito, the failure on the part of the President is what informed the NDC to embark on the ‘March for Justice’ on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, intended to get justice for the Ejura victims.



He indicated that as concerned citizens, they are determined to draw the President’s attention to “doing the right thing”. “Our demonstration will alert the President to the issues of insecurity and put him on his toes. He needs to be firm in dispensing his duties and responsibilities.”



General Mosquito disclosed that because of the high levels of insecurity in the country, citizens have lost trust in the security agencies. “They are rather killing us when they are supposed to protect us. We hate that the police and military officers do wrong and go unpunished. The President needs to correct this otherwise, it’ll affect us negatively as a country.”



Speaking to Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, the politician added that the party’s demonstration is also to correct the improper recruitment process being introduced by the ruling government to the security agencies.



“We have realized that now we don’t even see adverts to recruit people for the various security agencies and even those who are recruited do not go through any rigorous training before passing out all in the name of protocol recruitment.”

He insists Ghana is now plagued with violence and believes the country can once again be peaceful if President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia properly oversee the work of the security agencies and hold them accountable for their actions.



The youth wing of the NDC wrote to the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, to notify him that it will hold street protests to get justice for the Ejura victims.



According to the National youth organizer of the NDC, George Opare Addo, “this protest is to demand justice for all persons killed and brutalized by state-sponsored thuggery and/or adventurism by police and military forces.



“It also seeks social justice for the unemployed youth in the country.”



The march which will start from the Tetteh Quarshie circle and end with the presentation of a petition to the presidency will be in the strictest adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.