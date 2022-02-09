President Akufo-Addo has shown good leadership on Bawku issue

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

Anchoring Democracy Advocacy Movement Ghana (ADAM-GH) has stated that the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has shown good leadership on the Bawku issue but the law enforcement agencies do not seem to be helping the situation and have failed the people of Ghana especially those in Bawku.

In a letter presented to the Inspector General of Police, they revealed that the failure of the law enforcement agencies led to the needless loss of innocent lives including a promising young police lady.



According to the group information they gathered from Bawku makes them believe that the police has not only failed or refused to arrest the criminals who caused the aggression and the violence, they also escort the criminals/aggressors to and from Togo and Burkina Faso to bring in logistics that was not known by the Ghana Immigration Service in Bawku and its nearby checkpoint.



"We are reliably informed that the police on several occasions in the midst of the conflict escorted some people in Bawku believed to be the Mamprusi warriors/aggressors to Togo and Burkina Faso (Cinkase and Cinkanduri) to bring in logistics and, anytime they reached the security checkpoint and officers attempted to search the buses and trucks conveying them, the police escorting them resisted the search with gunfire".



ADAM-GH, therefore, called on the IGP and everyone who has a legal mandate to exercise and is interested in the peace of Bawku to do their part to ensure all the relevant law enforcement authorities act appropriately and act faster in arresting, prosecuting and punishing all the criminals to ensure peace for Bawku and its people and authorize the self-styled regent to clean the written " Original Bawku Naba's palace" or demolish the shed which undermines the Supreme Court’s ruling.



"The responsibility for what should be done to stop the widespread violence, injustice, corruption, immorality and hatred in Bawku and around the country as well as the task to pursue non-violence, peace, moral living, sustainable development, freedom and justice for all".

"It is our collective responsibility to obey the highest court of our land whether we are favored by its ruling or not".



They called on the Ghanaian youth, parents, leaders, clergy and religious people, public and civil servants, private sector players, media persons and information vendors, personnel of the forces and security services, personnel of the judiciary and those of the commission for human rights and administrative Justice, members and personnel of the legislature, political party members and leaders of civil society organizations (CSO'S) to unanimously defend our constitution against some few individual’s selfish interest.



According to them, the nation should not wait for the U.N or any international organization, nor any superpower, A.U, ECOWAS, colonial masters, or any external interventions to give us peace, development, freedom and justice in the country rather respect the Supreme Court ruling and the constitution of Ghana.



"These organizations and institutions, as well as their agencies and agents, would rather take advantage, under the façade of diplomatic interventions to project their images, promote their interest and exploit our resources and opportunities if we fail as a nation".



ADAM-GH stated that should the country continue on this dangerous tangent of discharging violence and injustice, disrespecting the Superior Courts of our land then the survival of the great nation is at high risk adding that when President Nana Akufo Addo disagreed with the Supreme Court verdict in the 2012 election dispute, he respected the rule of law and gave peace a chance same as the former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 elections petition also disagreed with the Supreme Court ruling but respectfully gave peace a chance.

"Why can’t the Bawku-based Mamprusis humbly accept the Supreme Court ruling or go back for proper interpretation but rather choose to use firearms and the IGP does not seem to be bold enough to defend the constitution of Ghana?".



"We keep blaming the President for every problem in the country but we close our eyes to the failure of independent Institutions mandated to protect the laws of the land. The fact is that the President and the presidency operate through established systems and the failure of such systems is a collective failure of the country".



According to the group, the President or the presidency can do nothing without the players and the operators of the system; and if the system, as well as its players and operators, actually function according to the established regulatory mandates, the country would not have the problems it is facing today.



Sir, until we see you and your men and other law enforcement authorities arrest and punish the so-called regent and other offenders without fear or favour, the safety of the innocent people living in Bawku and including your officers who are there to conduct their lawful business will be at stake.