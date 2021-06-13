President Akufo-Addo is demonstrating good leadership - Bosompem

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

Kwasi Poku Bosompem, a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his leadership style and initiatives to make Ghanaians comfortable.

“Despite the challenges COVID-19 has brought on Ghana’s economy, the government is still on track to deliver to Ghanaians and move them to the highest levels in growth and development.”



Mr Bosompem who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on some of the achievements of the Akufo-Addo led administration on Saturday in Accra named the free Senior High School, One District, One Factory, One Village, One Dam and Planting for Food and Jobs as some of the major policies and programmes that were leveraging the country to the next level.



“The One District, One Factory policy, though still, on-going is spiralling industrialization that will subsequently create more jobs and reduce the importation of such commodities and strengthen the cedi in the international market," he told the GNA.



Mr Bosompem said the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020 had been phenomenal and endeared praise from the international world and called on the Ministers to play their roles professionally to back the President to achieve his development targets by the close of his next four years.

The NPP Guru also commended the appointment of Mr Dan Botwe as the Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and gave the assurance that Mr Botwe would use his wealth of experience to transform the sector and ensure decentralization.



On the appointment of Ministers, Mr Bosompem also commended President Akufo-Addo for reducing the number of Ministers adding that it was an indication his administration was a listening government that heeded the calls by Ghanaians to reduce the number of Ministries and Ministers.



“I also want to single out for praise, the beginning of the “Green Ghana” project and I know that if this project becomes successful, which I know it will, other neighbouring countries will troop to Ghana to learn and understand how we are handling it, so let us do and do it well.”