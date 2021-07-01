President Akufo-Addo is fixing the country with youth driven policies - Razak Opoku

Razak Kojo Opoku is a member of the New Patriotic Party

Source: GNA

Razak Kojo Opoku, a member of the New Patriotic Party has said, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo believes in Ghana and the great potentials of the Ghanaian Youth which is why almost 70 per cent of his policies and programmes are Youth driven.

He said the Free Senior High School, One-District-One-Factory, Digitalization, Free Technical Vocational Education, the Planting for food and jobs, Restoration of Allowances for Teachers and Nursing Trainees, Reviving Scholarship Secretariat, the Nation Builders Corps, Youth in Afforestation, NEIP, the Amplified Projects (the Amplified Business, Success and Social), the Presidential Pitch and recently the Ghana Enterprises Agency were all youth driven.



In an interview with the media in Accra on Thursday, Mr Razak Opoku said President Akufo-Addo's administration was the only Government in the fourth republic to champion youth driven policies and programmes in the areas of Empowerment, Employment, Mentorship, Training and Development.



He said the call to Fix the Country was in the right direction, but certainly the Callers must understand and appreciate the fact that President Akufo-Addo was on course in fixing the errors of previous Governments, and at the same time gradually transforming the economy to the appreciable satisfaction of Ghanaians, adding that, “As individuals we must collectively fix our attitudes, needless sabotage, and be innovative in our thinking and ways of doing things.”



Mr Razak Opoku said most of the youth in Ghana were positively using the internet to contribute to the Akufo-Addo's agenda of digitalization, whereas others are using the internet to watch pornography, movies, posting of videos and photos, talking meaningless on social media platforms etc.

He said , it was the responsibility of the Government to create the enabling environment for the citizens to actualize their respective potentials and creativity and that President Akufo-Addo has delivered on that by creating the enabling environment for the youth to grow and participate in the economy such as the Digitalization Concept.



Mr Razak-Opoku said it was up to the Youth to stop wasting their precious time and talents on needless politically sponsored confrontations, demonstrations etc. under the pretense of “FixTheCountry,” and focus on taking advantage of the Akufo-Addo's youth policies and programmes to collectively. contribute meaningfully in fixing the Country together.



He said President Akufo-Addo was on the right path to fixing the country, and certainly, Ghana would continue to be fixed by subsequent Governments to the optimal standards of socio-economic development and financial transformation.