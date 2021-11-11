President Akufo-Addo is still protecting the public purse – Eugene Arhin tells Catholic Bishops

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Director of Communications at the office of the president, Eugene Arhin, has refuted claims made by the Catholic Bishop conference that, protecting the public purse as promised by the Akufo-Addo–led administration, has become a mirage.

President of the Ghana Catholic Bishop Conference, Most Reverend Philip Naameh, at a plenary anniversary of the association in the Upper West region said “the expressed commitment of the President of the Republic to protect the public purse, a promise that citizens welcomed, seems to be an illusion now”.



But responding to the comment of the man of God at a press briefing in Accra on Thursday November 11, 2021, Director of Communications at the office of the president, Eugene Arhin, said that the president was still protecting the purse of the country.



“Inasmuch as this administration is extremely tolerant of divergent views and welcomes criticisms of its work, we believe that these criticisms should be well founded and well-grounded in facts as this is the only way an honest conversation devoid of malice and propaganda can be held. You all recollect that he took the oath of office on 7th January 2017 and again on 7th January 2021 and on both occasions, he pledged to protect the public purse and that’s exactly what he has done and continues to do. Indeed the transformation that has taken place in all aspects of national life, points to an economy that has been well managed…a public purse that is being well protected and the benefits are showing” he stressed.

Mr. Eugene Arhin added that the government would not have been in the position to execute its flagship programs and policies including the One District One Factory and Free SHS initiatives, if it was not protecting the public purse.



“If President Akufo Addo had superintended over the wanton dissipation of public funds, firstly, the Ghanaian people would not have reposed their confidence in him barely 10 months ago by returning a decisive margin of victory for him in the 2020 elections. Free SHS which guarantees a minimum of Senior High School education for all Ghanaian children and has already granted access to some more than 400,000 children would not have been possible if the public purse was not being protected” he further stated.