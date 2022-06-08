President Akufo-Addo is the pope of corruption – Former MP

Former Member of Parliament for Builsa North, Timothy Ataboadey Awontiirim

Akufo-Addo has refused to fight corruption because he is making 'baskets of money' – Ex-MP

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa North, Timothy Ataboadey Awontiirim, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of supervising a very corrupt regime.



According to Awontiirim, instead of Akufo-Addo side-lining his appointees who are fingered in acts of corruption, he rather elevates them, which has made corruption so rampant in his administration to the detriment of the country.



The former MP, who was speaking in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, added that the president is well aware of how to curb the menace of corruption, but because he benefits from it greatly, he does nothing to stop it.

"The president appointed his appointees, and he knows their pay. The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has built 32 flats, has luxury cars, and he has also built a beachside apartment where he goes and enjoys himself, and the president knows about this report against him. The president will not do any investigation but rather promotes him.



"If you are a minister who is not on the cabinet, he (Akufo-Addo) will now make you a cabinet minister on top of corruption allegations and findings against you by the Auditor General," he said in Twi.



He further stated that to fight corruption, government appointees who are fingered in acts of corruption by the Auditor General should be forced to resign while an investigation is conducted to deter people from the act.



The president must tell his appointees that "if a state auditor finds an infraction against you and you are not able to explain adequately, you are going to lose your job; people will sit up and do the right thing."



He added that "this is not happening because we have a pope of corruption who cannot resist the corrupt monies he is getting... he is receiving baskets of money. So, he has refused to do anything about corruption."

