President Akufo-Addo lauded for his free tertiary education initiative

Last week at an Education Summit in the United Kingdom, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo disclosed the government plans to replicate the Free Senior High School policy at the tertiary level.

According to the President, the subject of free tertiary education has been discussed at top levels because it is seen as a natural consequence of broadening the base for SHS.



Mame Yaa Aboagye, contributing to the President’s laudable plans, applauded him and described his statement as a “positive step in the right direction”.



According to her, President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government have placed importance on the welfare of children and their right to education in the country, therefore such a move deserved commendation.

Mame Yaa urged Ghanaians to repose confidence in Nana Akufo-Addo’s vision “because he has done some before and can also do this as promised”.



She also asked the NDC to applaud the President instead of trying to shed a negative light on his efforts to transform Ghana’s educational system and the free tertiary education policy.



“Give Akufo-Addo some credit for such an innovation plan before turning around and claim ownership of the idea someday,” she said.