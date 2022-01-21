President Akufo-Addo makes GHC20,000 donation to Apiate explosion victims

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Vice president leads government delegation to Apiate

Government makes donation of relief items to Apiate explosion victims



Cost of medical treatment for Apiate explosion to be borne by government



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made a cash donation of GHC20,000 to victims of the explosion that occurred on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Apiete in the Western Region.



The president’s donation was disclosed by Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who led a government delegation, on Friday, to visit the affected community.



The vice president was joined by the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery; Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor and the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



In addition to the entourage was the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo-Dampare.

The delegation among other things presented relief items including food and mattresses to the affected victims.



They also toured the town to assess the impact of the explosion and also monitor the progress of relief efforts.







While announcing government's plan to take up the full cost of medical bills of the affected victims, the vice president also disclosed that government will ensure the community of Apiate is rebuilt.



Preliminary police investigation indicates that a vehicle conveying mining explosives got involved in an accident with a motorbike.



The accident led to the motorbike catching fire and spreading to the vehicle resulting in the explosion.





The impact of the blast has caused 13 confirmed deaths so far and injury to many.



The government has since activated a National Emergency Response Mechanism and has called on neighbouring communities to take in members of the Apiate community whose homes have been reduced to rubbles from the blast.



