President Akufo-Addo meets victims of Akim Oda fire disaster

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has visited the Akim Oda market fire disaster scene to end his three-day tour of the Eastern Region.

He assured the affected persons of the government's financial support from the Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA) and MASLOC.



He also pledged to ensure that the registered affected persons benefited from GEA and MASLOC, which aim at growing and promoting Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises, through the provision of effective innovative financial services.



He said measures were underway to revive the operations of the market.



On September 13, 2021, at about 2050 hours, a devastating fire outbreak at Akim Oda main market resulted in the loss of property.



Nana Akufo-Addo, as part of the activities of his tour, inaugurated a newly constructed two-storey District Assembly Administration block at Akyem Manso, a one-storey boys' dormitory at Akroso Senior High School (SHS) and a one-storey District Assembly Administration block at the Birim South District.

Also, he commissioned New Gatte Farms, a poultry farm, at Akyem Wenchi, under the One District, One Factory Initiative.



During the President's visit to Akroso SHS, Nana Kwabena Ofori II, Chief of Akyem Akroso, appealed for an elevation of Akroso Clinic, which was constructed in 1963, to a health center to serve the many surrounding communities.



In response to the appeal, the President said Asene Manso Akroso District, was a beneficiary of Agenda 111, Hospitals and a district hospital, would be constructed at Akyem Asubua while the elevation of Akroso Clinic would be looked at.



Oberempon Sintim Opoku III, the Benkumhene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, called on Nana Akufo-Addo, to intervene in the Kotoku chieftaincy related issues, which had persisted for ages and retarded development.



The President said such issues persisted in Yendi and Ga for many years but have now been resolved and expressed optimism that with collective support from all chiefs in the Kotoku Traditional Area, the issues would be amicably resolved before the end of his term.

Daasebre Dr Nyarko Asumadu Appiah, Chief of Akyem Wenchi, during a courtesy call on him by the President, appealed for a revamp of the Great Consolidated Diamonds Limited (GCDL) at Akwatia to serve as a source of employment for people in the area.



GCDL intends to establish an integrated diamond mining and diamond processing industry with the prime objective of turning around the fortunes of the mine.



He also called for speedy work on the rehabilitation of Takorasi-Kusi road and Akwatia town roads.



The President, started his three days tour of the Eastern Region, from Nkawkaw, Atibie, Koforidua, Peduase, Adukrom, Awukugua, Okere, Adeiso, Akroso, Manso, Akyem Swedru, Akim Oda, and ended at Akyem Wenchi.