President Akufo-Addo must ignore bad press against prospective MMDCEs - Group

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Nana Bonsu, Contributor

Some Members of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) are urging President Akufo-Addo to ignore bad press that has suddenly been emerging against people that are believed to be on the President’s radar as candidates for appointment as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

In a statement, the group who refer to themselves as Concerned Assembly Members of TMA pointed out that the bad press that is happening now follows a trend of bad press anytime that the President is about to appoint MMDCEs.



“The bad press is nothing but deliberate choreography of lies, rumours and half-truths just so the President can overlook some people who are richly deserving of appointment. This is nothing but parochial mischief.



“We the Concerned Assembly Members of the TMA, therefore, urge His Excellency the President to ignore all such bad press against people he intends to appoint as MMDCEs and go-ahead to allow his own sense of good judgment to guide his choices,” the group said.



The statement was signed by Hon. Francis Davis Mills, Assembly Member for Sahara Electoral Area.



The statement expressed unhappiness that some of these campaigns of the bad press even originate from up the echelons of authority adding such mischief only serve to discourage talented people who desire to serve their country.



Concerned Assembly Members of TMA is coming out with the statement at a time that a campaign of bad press has begun in the wake of preparation by the President to name his MMDCEs.

Among others, a former MP for Nhyiaeso has suddenly been accused of handing out huge sums of his share of the District Assemblies Common Fund to constituents without tracing the beneficiaries for repayment.



And the story against Hon. Kennedy Kwasi Kankam is suddenly coming at a time that he is a leading personality to become the Mayor of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



It has not been obscure to observers that those behind the accusations against the former Nhyiaeso MP are deliberately pushing an agenda to ensure he does not become the Mayor of Kumasi.



“We will also like to use this opportunity to advise all those who are using such devious campaigns of bad press against others, to desist from such behaviours because it does not augur well for their political careers.



“Remember, that the people you are scheming with to pull down others, know that what you are doing will expose you in future,” the Assembly members wrote.