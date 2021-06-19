President Akufo-Addo opens 59th ECOWAS Ordinary Summit in Accra today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo , ECOWAS Chair, will today, June 19, 2021 open the 59th Ordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Accra.

The meeting will deliberate on pertinent issues threatening the peace and stability of the West African sub-region and find solutions to them.



It will be attended by 15 Heads of State in West Africa, except Mali, which has been suspended from the regional bloc, following the recent political upheavals in that country.



Some Heads of State who have already arrived in Accra for the Summit are: President of Liberia, George Manneh Weah, President of Guinea, Alpha Conde, Burkinabe President, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, Sierra Leonean President , Julius Maada Bio, President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo and President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow.



Other dignitaries expected to participate in the meeting are former Nigeria President, Mr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the ECOWAS Special Envoy, mediating Mali's political crisis.



He will present a report on his recent visit to the West African country after the Emergency ECOWAS Summit held in Accra on May 30, 2021, as well as ECOWAS President, Commissioners and supporting staff.

A communique will be issued at the end of the Summit to highlight key decisions reached during the deliberations.



Ms Shirley Ayorko Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, told journalists in a recent media briefing in Accra.



The Summit was preceded by the 46th Ordinary Meeting of ECOWAS Mediation and Security Ministerial Council on Tuesday, June 15 and 86th Ordinary Meeting of ECOWAS Council of Ministers, on Wednesday, June 16th and Thursday, June 17th at the Movenpic Hotel in Accra.



Foreign, Trade, Defence and Finance Ministers from 15 ECOWAS countries discussed ECOWAS Vision 2050, ECOWAS Information and Research Forum; humanitarian issues in the sub-region, report on ECOWAS Trade and Industry Ministerial meeting, Ministerial Report on ECOWAS Single Currency and New Convegence Path, Regional Flood Risk Initiative and Management Strategy as well as the ECOWAS Gender Strategy and Action Plan, ahead of the Summit.