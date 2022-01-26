President Akufo-Addo, others to receive Otumfuo commemorative gold coin

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Following the launch of the Otumfuo Gold Coin on December 12, 2021, to recognise His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his tremendous role in peacebuilding and national development, the organisers of the event, EON 3 Group, has embarked on special presentations of the Gold Coin to selected personalities.

KGL Group acquired the first of the 24- karat Commemorative Gold Coin for One Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢1,000,000.00).



Otumfuo Osei Osei Tutu II, in whose honour the gold coin was launched, has also been presented with the second of the Gold Coin.



Dates for Presentation



From January 27, 2022 to February 24, 2022, 20 personalities would be presented with the Gold Coin to demonstrate their resolve to support Otumfuo to further build on his peace initiatives.



Top on the list is H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who will be receiving the 3rd coin; the Vice President; H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is billed to receive the 4th gold coin; Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin is scheduled to receive the 5th gold coin; the Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, will be receiving the 6th gold coin; former President, John Agyekum Kufuor, will be presented with the 7th gold coin; H.E. John Dramani Mahama, former President will receive the 8th gold coin; Chief of Staff, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei- Opare will be presented with the 9th gold coin; Dr. Ernest Addision, Governor of the Bank of Ghana is scheduled to receive the 10th gold coin,

Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu will be presented with the 11th gold coin; Minority Leader of Parliament, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, will be receiving the 12th gold coin, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs, will be presented with the 13th gold coin; Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi will be receiving the 14th gold coin; Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital, Sir Sam Jonah will be presented with the 15th gold coin; His Eminence, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam is scheduled to receive the 16th gold coin; Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor will be presented the 17th gold coins; Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, Director – General of Securities And Exchange Commission is slated to receive the 18th gold coin; Hon. Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General and Minister of justice will be presented with the 19th gold coin; the Chief of the Defence Staff, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama will be receiving the 20th gold coin; the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare will receive the 21st gold coin, while Mr Frank Adu, former Managing Director of Cal Bank receives the 22nd gold coin. Also, to receive the gold coin at a special event is the Ya Na Abukari II.



Other Kingdoms



Other Kingdoms and personalities in Africa, as well as other parts of the world, will also be presented with the gold coin at later dates.



Diplomatic Corps



Also scheduled is a meeting with the Diplomatic Corps to share with them Otumfuo's upcoming peace initiatives and the purpose for the issuance of the gold coin.

Achievements



Key among Otumfuo's achievements manifested in the Dagbon Peace Initiative where he led the Committee of Eminent Chiefs to broker peace between the two feuding royal gates after many years of a biting chieftaincy dispute.



His Royal Majesty is also celebrated for calming tension in the buildup to the 2012 General Elections when he got the presidential candidates for the contesting political parties to meet in Kumasi to commit to peace by signing on to the famous Kumasi Declaration.



Otumfuo is also credited for stepping in to amicably resolve the conflict between Techiman and four towns that owe allegiance to the Golden Stool.



When the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was plunged into crisis in October 2018, Otumfuo was at hand to douse the flames and restore normalcy to the institution.

Within Asanteman, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has ensured that all chieftaincy disputes that disturbed the progress of Asanteman were settled peacefully.



In recognition of his immense accomplishments in peacebuilding, the President of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly invited him to address the UN General Assembly High-Level Forum on Culture of Peace during the 25th anniversary of the Adoption of the Declaration and Programme of Action on Culture of Peace on September 12, 2019.



Key partners



EON 3 Group organised the launch in collaboration with key partners made up of Manhyia Palace, KLG Group, Access Bank, Gold Coast Refinery, Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), and Coronation Insurance.



Access Bank is the official banking partner of the Gold Coins, Gold Coast Refinery is the official minting company for the Commemorative Gold Coins, Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) is keeping custody of the Gold Coins, while Coronation Insurance is the official insurance company.