President Akufo-Addo reveals designers behind Agenda 111 hospital project

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

• The services of local contractors have been engaged for Agenda 111

• They will be supervised by 20 Ghanaian consulting firms



• This was made know by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday



As President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut sod for the construction of district hospitals he promised in his 8th address to the nation sometime last year, he's made a revelation about the designers of the health project.



He said the design of the health project was done by 20 Ghanaian consulting firms.



President Akufo-Addo said the impact of climate, socio-cultural conditions and traditional practices have all been factored in the design of the project.



"20 Ghanaian consulting firms made up of architects, civil structural, electrical and mechanical engineers, quantity surveyors, bio-medical engineers and other technical teams have designed all these hospitals to reflect our unique domestic requirements including the impact of climate, socio-cultural conditions and traditional practices," he said.

Each hospital to be constructed under the Agenda 111 project will cost US$16.88 million.



Aside from the health facility, there will be accommodation for nurses, doctors and other health workers for there to be smooth running of services.



About Agenda 111



The Agenda 111 project includes 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialised hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.



It is aimed at transforming the country’s inadequate healthcare infrastructure.



