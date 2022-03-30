President Akufo-Addo's arrival in parliament for SoNA 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made an iconic entry to parliament ahead of his State of the Nation Address to be delivered in the house today.

The president, in fulfilment of the provisions of Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, will address parliament on the state of Ghana covering the areas of economic, social and financial status.



Arriving in Parliament at about 9:57 am on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the president riding in a State Mercedes Benz C Class, was ushered into the forecourt of the legislative house with a convoy of mounted squadron and police motorcade.



The president went ahead to take a salute of the National Anthem and inspected a guard of honour before making his entry into the chamber.



His entry into the chamber was welcomed by the speaker of parliament and the leadership of the minority and majority side of the house.

Coming a day after parliament passed the government’s Electronic Transfers Levy, the president’s address today will focus on his government’s efforts to rebuild a challenged Ghanaian economy.



Recent economic challenges in the country has been attributed by the government to global economic factors and other local antecedents.



Watch the SoNA below:



