President Akufo-Addo’s tenure as ECOWAS chair ends, Commission to elect new Chair on Monday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will end his tenure as the ECOWAS chair on Sunday, July 3, 2022, after serving two consecutive terms.



The ECOWAS Head of States who are currently in Ghana for the 61st Ordinary Session at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel are expected to elect a new chair.

During the opening of the Summit, Nana Akufo-Addo said it’s an honour to have served as ECOWAS Chair, particularly during one of the most trying periods of its history.



“I will at the end of this summit conclude my tenure as chairman of this authority. It has been a great privilege for Ghana and myself to have been given the opportunity by you to serve this noble organization for two consecutive terms, particularly at one of the most trying periods of its history. I have benefited tremendously from the solidarity of your excellencies in the discharge of this difficult mandate which you have conferred on me, for which I am very grateful. I will continue to play my full part to the best of my ability in the work of the authority,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo assumed the Chairmanship of ECOWAS on September 7, 2020, in Niamey, Niger after Mahamadou Issoufou, former President of Niger, ended his stewardship.



In June 2021, the mandate of President Akufo-Addo was renewed by his peers for another one year based on his sterling leadership and to complete ongoing institutional reforms geared toward the reduction of the number of Statutory Appointees of the ECOWAS Commission from Fifteen (15) to Seven (7) as well as streamline operational cost.