President Akufo-Addo's triangular celebration on March 29

Tueday, March 29, 2022, will go down in history as the most celebrated day for the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Three major events happened on this day, for which reason it can safely be classified as the President's best day ever.



The day marked a milestone in the President's life; in fact, the President celebrated another year of his birth; he turned 78-years-old.



Aside from the birthday celebration, GhanaWeb outlines three major events including what he described as his 'best birthday present ever.'



On the day Akufo-Addo was celebrating his 78th birthday, there was also the passage of the E-Levy Bill by Parliament, and the Black Stars qualification to for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Double celebration



Akufo-Addo started the day giving thanks to his Maker for another year added to his years, he headed up north and commissioned the first-ever interchange in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital.



The interchange forms part of the Government of Ghana – SinoHydro Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) which was launched nearly three years ago, by the President.



“I am delighted to be back again, this time, on my birthday, to commission the Tamale Interchange, which has been completed three months ahead of schedule and on budget, in the midst of a global pandemic which has brought considerable disruption to every phase of national life,” President Akufo-Addo said.



He added that “the Tamale Interchange is the fourth interchange constructed since I came into office, following the completion of the Tema Motorway Phase 1 Interchange, Obetsebi Lamptey Phase 1 Interchange and the 4-tier Pokuase Interchange”.



Passage of the E-Levy



The controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) Bill was passed by Parliament on Tuesday, March 29.

The approval took place in the absence of the Minority MPs, who had walked out before the Bill was considered at the second reading stage.



The Minority had complained that they had been taken by surprise by the unexpected tabling of the Bill for consideration.



The E-levy was not listed in Parliament’s business statement for this week.



The Minority MPs later walked out of Parliament before the Second Reading of the Bill after debating it.



All the proposed amendments standing in the name of some Minority MPs were withdrawn because none of them was present to move those amendments in their name.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, said he was surprised by the Minority walkout but indicated that it would not affect the course of proceedings.



The rate of the levy was amended from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent. It will be charged on a range of electronic transactions, including mobile-money payments.

Black Stars victory over Super Eagles



In a video posted on the social media handle of Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, some security personnel, and a group of overjoyed staff were captured celebrating with the President.



The ecstatic crowd, including VP Mahamudu Bawumia, are heard singing a victory song in lieu of the Black Stars qualification to the 2022 World Cup after beating Nigeria's Super Eagles to the ticket.



After the chants, they sang happy birthday song for President Akufo-Addo who stood.



The Black Stars of Ghana have booked a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a 1-1 draw with Nigeria in Abuja.



Otto Addo’s men went into the second leg needing at least a scoring draw to qualify for the tournament.



The Nigerian side appeared to feed off the energy in the stadium and pinned the Black Stars back for most of the early exchanges.

However, it was the Black Stars who took a shock lead.



After some good hold-up play from Jordan Ayew, Gideon Mensah’s pass found Thomas Partey on the edge of the Nigerian box.



Partey’s 10th-minute strike quietened the home crowd who got their voices back when skipper, William Troost-Ekong equalized from the spot.



The Black Stars began the second half with three changes Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Andy Yiadom and Elisha Owusu came on for Jordan Ayew, Baba Iddrisu and Fatawu Issahaku.



Otto Addo’s changes appeared to nullify Nigeria’s attacks as they were limited to mostly half-chances, mostly worked-for by Osimhen.



Thomas Partey’s goal it turned out was enough to secure a place in Qatar 2022 for the Black Stars.



