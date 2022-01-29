President Akufo-Addo to deliver SONA on February 24

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is likely to deliver the 2022 State of The Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, February 24.



He however mentioned that this is subject to some consultations they were having with the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, if the date will favour him.



The Suame MP and leader of government’s business in the chamber was responding to a question by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who wanted to know when the president will come before the house to discharge his constitutional duty.

“The date that has been agreed on is the 24th of February but we need to be in consultation with the speaker to know his own calendar if he is going to be here. But if he is not going to be here if the event, any of the deputy speakers could be in the chair so that is the reason why we are not emphatic on the date but tentatively the 24th of February,” Osei Kyei- Mensah-Bonsu told the house at Friday, January 28 sitting.



The State of the Nation Address is a mandatory constitutional provision that enjoins all presidents to adhere to.



According to Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, “the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation.”



