President Akufo-Addo to launch 2021 anti-corruption week

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is tabled to launch the 2021 Anti-Corruption and Transparency (ACT) week and open the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) High-Level Conference on Monday, December 6, 2021.

President Akufo-Addo will also launch the National Cultural Review Programme and the Schools Integrity Project, and symbolically pass over the Integrity Torch to kick-start the programme for Building a Culture of Integrity for Generations.



The ACT Week and NACAP Conference is being organized by the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and partners, under the auspices of the Office of the President; Mr Richard Quayson, CHRAJ Deputy Commissioner told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema at the weekend.



He said the 2021 ACT Week and the International Anti–Corruption Day (IACD) would be commemorated from December 6th to 10th on the general theme: “Building a Culture of Integrity for Generations”.



Mr Quayson noted that corruption continues to be a problem for global economies and sustainable development, adding that, it had been identified as a major root, cause of poverty, deprivation and underdevelopment.



He noted that the high prevalence of corruption in Ghana has blighted the hopes of many and given rise to poor service delivery and lack of access to necessities of life, which continues to threaten Ghana’s developmental aspirations.



The ACT Week will create a platform to assess NACAP which is in the seventh year of its implementation.

He said the week would bring together stakeholders from government, public and private sectors, chiefs, faith-based organisations, academia, students, media, civil society, and the general public, among others.



The 2021 Anti-Corruption and Transparency Week and the High-Level National Conference are expected to make critical contributions to the national effort at tackling one of the foundational issues of corruption, such as integrity.



Mr Quayson said CHRAJ seeks to provide the country with another opportunity to prepare for the implementation of the National Cultural Review Programme and the Schools Integrity Programme provided for under the NACAP, and consolidate the gains made in reducing inequality and advancing human rights.



As part of the activities the 20th anniversary of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) would be commemorated, and Public Engagement with GACC Member Institutions on Tuesday, December 7th.



Ghana, in 2014, adopted the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) as the coordinated anti-corruption policy of Ghana which was in line with Chapter six of the 1992 Constitution, on the Directive Principles of State Policy, which provides under Article 34(8) that “The State shall take steps to eradicate corrupt practices and abuse of power”.