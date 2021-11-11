President Akufo-Addo to proceed on leave from Nov. 13 – Eugene Arhin

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will from Saturday November 13, 2021, proceed on a one week leave.

At a press briefing in Accra on Thursday November 11, 2021, Director of Communications at the office of the president, Eugene Arhin, intimated that the leave of absence was “long overdue".



He mentioned that the President, whiles on leave, will take a trip to France to be part of a panel to adjudicate a debate in European country’s parliament.

“President Akufo-Addo will from Saturday 13th November to Saturday 20th November take a much deserved long overdue 7-day leave of absence during which he has also accepted an invitation to preside over the panel that will adjudicate a debate in the French Parliament on the trial of progress on 19th November. He’s expected to come back to Ghana on Saturday 20th November, 2021” he said



In the absence Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President, Dr. Mahumudu Bawumia per constitutional provisions will act as president.