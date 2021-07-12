President Akufo-Addo to visit Upper West Region on Tuesday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will embark on a two-day working visit to the Upper West Region beginning from, Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

On arrival on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo is expected to commence business with a courtesy call on the Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of the Wala Traditional Area before honouring a radio program at Radio Upper West.



After the radio programme, the President will then depart for Tumu in the Sissala East Municipality, where he will pay a courtesy call on the Tumu Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI, Paramount Chief of the Tumu Traditional Area and Member of the Council of State.



President Akufo-Addo is then expected to commission a Business Resource Centre in Tumu before returning to Wa where he will pass the night.



On the second day, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the President will depart for Lambussie District, where he will call on the Lambussie Kuoro Salifu Dy-Yaka, Paramount Chief of the Lambussie Traditional Area.

President Akufo-Addo will then leave for the Nandom Municipality where he will also call on the Acting President of the Nandom Traditional Council after which he will inspect some projects in the Municipality.



After concluding on the inspection of projects, the President will have a radio program at Nandom before departing for Wa to fly back to Accra.



It is not clear who is going to be part of the president's entourage into the region but Mr. Dominic Nitiwul, the Defence Minister had confirmed to the GNA he will be in Wa with the president for the visit.



It is expected that the President will use the opportunity to comment on the military brutalities on some citizens of the Wa municipality almost a fortnight ago when he visits the Wa Naa.