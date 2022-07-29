President Akufo-Addo visits Adwoa Safo's constituency barely 24 hrs after sacking her as minister

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is Ghana's president

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken a trip to the constituency of Sarah Adwoa Safo, who he sacked barley 24 hours ago.

The president was in the Dome Kwabenya constituency to cut the sod for the rehabilitation of the 23-kilometre Dome-Kitase Road project, a report by myjoyonline.com has said.



While this might appear coincidental, there is no denying the widespread calls by some of Sarah Adwoa Safo’s constituents for her to be booted out of office as the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, while similar calls heighten for her seat to be declared vacant.



All these have been due to the fact that the Member of Parliament has been away from post for close to a year.



There were many others who indicated, after the president announced Adwoa Safo’s sacking, that the decision had been long overdue.



It would be recalled that in the statement signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications, Office of the President, that announced the sacking of the MP, it said that the president’s decision was according to Article 81(a) of the 1992 constitution.



The statement added that Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister, Sanitation and Water Resources, will continue as the caretaker minister until a substantive Minister.

“In accordance with article 81(a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revoked the appointment of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect.



“The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will continue to act as caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, until such a time that President Akufo-Addo appoints a substantive Minister,” the statement from the Presidency concluded.



