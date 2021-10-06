President Akufo-Addo will discreetly endorse successor – Ben Epshon

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian Pollster, Ben Ephson, has opined that President Akufo-Addo will not openly endorse his favourite candidate in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race.

He explained that the President is an experienced politician and will not treat any of the names popping up the same way he was treated by former President Kufuor in 2008.



Discussing who will lead the NPP in the 2024 Presidential race with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Ben Epshon stated, “The President has not openly endorsed anyone to lead the party as flagbearer.



On his tours to the various regions, he always speaks well about the names popping up when he visits their home regions but he has not openly endorsed anyone yet.



The president has endorsed Dr. Bawumia, Afriyie Akoto, Alan Kyeremanten and these are a few examples. Moving forward, I am sure he will do same for the others. President Akufo-Addo suffered from a president endorsing a candidate and he will not want to do that and hurt anybody and that is why he is doing that. I am sure if there is a function with Apraku and the others, he will endorse them all.”



The pollster reiterated that the president will be much more diplomatic in supporting who he wants to win the flagbearership race. “He will be a lot more diplomatic and will want to support the candidates with the best man win attitude. I don’t think he will openly endorse anyone. He will be discreet in who he endorses.”

Background



President Akufo-Addo has indicated categorically that he will not back anyone who declares an interest in succeeding him as the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer.



He says as outgoing President, leaning towards any of the candidates can cause disturbances in the party.



“My duty is to hold the balance, to make sure that there is a level playing field for all inside our party. The decision has to be the decision of the party, my thing is that whoever the party elects as the flagbearer for 2024, that person is who I will support and God willing if I have strength campaign for the person to become President”, he said on Pure FM in Kumasi.



The President, commenting on the qualities of who becomes the next NPP flagbearer, mentions the ability to unify the party as very critical.

Though the President wants the NPP to stay in power, he believes it should be by the ballot box and not any other means.



So far, some names have emerged as persons interested in the contest, including Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The President at Manhyia Palace on October 1, 2021, introduced Alan Kyeremanteng, Trades and Industry Minister, and Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, Minister for Food and Agriculture, as individuals eyeing his seat.