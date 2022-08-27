President Akufo-Addo woos US government to invest in Ghana’s railway sector

President Akufo-Addo meets US congressional delegation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to the United States (US) government to invest in Ghana’s railway sector.

According to him, the railway network at present has been largely abandoned and that it has become extremely necessary to develop the sector to meet the increasing transportation needs of the nation.



The President made the appeal through a delegation of the US congress that visited the Jubilee House Friday, August 26, 2022.



“We are looking for major American investment and I am particularly excited about the possibility of attracting American investment in our rail infrastructure. It is an important development for us.



“The colonial powers left us with a limited but efficient railway infrastructure in the country. Unfortunately, instead of building on it, and expanding on it, we have now allowed it to deteriorate” President Akufo-Addo said.

He emphasised that in the case of Ghana, the choice not to build on her existing rail infrastructure “has proven very costly”.



“We are now embarked on a very extensive programme of expanding and developing our rail infrastructure and we think that there is space there for American investment,” he stated.



President Akufo-Addo noted that the railway infrastructure and transportation is an area that the US “has a lot of expertise and capabilities in,” and Ghana is ever ready to open her doors to all American investors who would want to venture into same.



PEN/SARA