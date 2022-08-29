President Kufuor meets the Igbo King in Ghana

President Kufuor with Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu, the Eze Ndigbo

The King of the Igbos from Nigeria living in Ghana, HRM Dr. Ambassador Chukwudi Ihenetu Eze Ndigbo, has met with the former president, John Agyekum Kufuor.

The Igbo King in Ghana met with the statesman in his home to invite him to the 2022 Igbo New Yam Festival.



This year’s celebration of the yam festival, which is also known as Igbo Day, marks 10 years since it started in the country.



“The New Yam Festival is a highly captivating art event. The colourful occasion is a visual spectacle of coherence, dance, joy and feasting for community members to mark the end of the cultivation season,” a statement made available to GhanaWeb said.



The meeting with the former president, John Kufuor, was also graced by other traditional leaders of the Igbo kingdom in Ghana.



The event, scheduled to be held at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra, will come off on September 18, 2022.



In separate letters from the Office of the Ga Mantse, UNESCO, and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, they endorsed the celebration of the Igbo New Yam Festival.

“Over the years, the festival has attracted all caliber of visitors, such as traditional rulers, government official, as well as tourists from within and outside Ghana.



“The Ministry endorses the ten (10) year Coronation of His Royal Majesty and the Igbo Day/New Yam festival,” the Tourism Ministry statement read in part.







The Igbo New Yam Festival has become a historic cultural event that has gone a long way to sustain the culture and tradition of the Igbo people in the diaspora.





















EA/BOG