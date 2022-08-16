President Mahama sacked me despite helping him become Mills' vice - Nunoo-Mensah

Former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensa

Former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, has asserted that former President John Dramani Mahama removed him from his position after he helped him become president.

According to Brigadier Nunoo-Mensah, Mahama became vice president under the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills only because he (Nunoo-Mensah) put in a good word for him.



Speaking in an interview on Onua TV monitored by GhanaWeb, the former Chief of Defence Staff added that but for his intervention, the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings, would never have allowed Mahama to become the vice president of Mills.



“At around 6:15 am one day in 2008, someone was standing in front of my gate. I approached the person and I saw that he was Mahama, the MP for Bole Bamboi. I knew him but I had not met him before. He told me that he had come to see me because he had an issue that he needed my help with.



“He (Mahama) said that Mills had chosen him as his running mate, but Rawlings said he would not allow that to happen. He (Mahama) said that someone told him that if Rawlings refused to accept him as the running mate for Mills, he should see me because I was the only person Rawlings listened to. I told Mahama that I would work on it, and together with Victor Gbeho, we spoke to Rawlings, and he came to accept Mahama as Mills’ running mate.



“The sad thing is that after Mills died, Mahama became the president and he was later voted as president in 2012. What he did was to sack all the elders (the presidential staffers) who were working with Mills. He sacked me, Newman, Gbedeku Mensa, Gbeho, he sacked everybody,” he said in Twi.



The former Chief of Defence Staff added that the late Prof. Mills was the only humane president the country has ever had.

He added that all the other presidents Ghana has had in the first republic, including Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama, are politicians who come and deceive the country for their own self-interest.



