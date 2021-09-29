President appointing DCEs, board members, CEOs ‘wrong’ – Professor Stephen Adei

Former Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Rector Prof Stephen Adei

It is wrong for the President of any nation to be responsible for appointing every District Chief Executive (DCE), Board members and Chief Executive Officers of public institutions a former Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Rector Professor Stephen Adei has said.

His comment comes following pockets of violence in certain parts of the country after the President appointed some persons as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).



Some youth of the govering New Patriotic Party (NPP) whose preferred candidates were not named destoyed party offices and other properties at Odododiodoo in Greater Accra and Chereponi in the North East East Region, and Tema Central constituency.



Speaking on the old-age debate on whether MMDCEs should be appointed or elected, Prof Adei told Kofi Oppong Asamoah on the Class Morning Show that the constitution must be amended to reduce the winner takes all politics in the country but admitted it was not going to be easy.



He said: “Once again, our constitution despite the fact that it has served us for so long has a lot of weaknesses because it was made to suit a dictator trying to turn himself into a civilian and keeping as much powers as possible.”

“I think it is wrong for the President of any nation to be responsible for appointing every DCE, appointing every board of public institutions, appointing CEOs, that is wrong,” he stated.



Prof Adei recalled that: “I was a member of a seven-member committee appointed by the IEA with the Arch Bishop Palmer Buckle and Emile Short and we came out and said there are certain things that must be changed to reduce the winner take all [politics]. However, it’s not going to be easy. These two tribes which I call NDC, NPP, once they are in power they enjoy those privileges, they become only concern when they are in opposition and, therefore, the likelihood that they will agree on these changes is very slim.”



Prof Adei, however, commended president Akufo-Addo for making attempts to have a referendum on the election of MMDCEs although it failed.



He said so far as the biggest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) kick against any move to elect MMDCEs, that desire will not see the light of day.