President-elect of GJA, executives to be sworn in on Thursday

Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor is the president-elect of the GJA

The newly-elected President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Albert Kwabena Dwumfour will be sworn in on Thursday, June 30, 2022 together with other national executives.

The ceremony will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).



Justice of the Appeal Court, Justice George Kingsley Koomson is expected to swear in the newly-elected national executives of the GJA.



The newly-elected national executives will be expected to serve a 3-year-term after the swearing-in ceremony.



The event is expected to be attended by the Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as a special guest and the Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) Prof Amin Alhassan who will chair the occassion.

Group Head of Corporate Affairs at the Tobinco Group, Mr. Dwumfour, was elected President of the umbrella body for journalists, in the polls on Friday 24 June 2022.



Mr. Dwumfour beat two others to emerge winner.



He had 233 votes while his closest contender Gayheart Mensah had 181 votes.



In his acceptance speech, Mr. Dwumfour promised to engage all stakeholders for the good of journalists.