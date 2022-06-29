0
Menu
News

President-elect of GJA, executives to be sworn in on Thursday

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour22 Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor is the president-elect of the GJA

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The newly-elected President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Albert Kwabena Dwumfour will be sworn in on Thursday, June 30, 2022 together with other national executives.

The ceremony will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Justice of the Appeal Court, Justice George Kingsley Koomson is expected to swear in the newly-elected national executives of the GJA.

The newly-elected national executives will be expected to serve a 3-year-term after the swearing-in ceremony.

The event is expected to be attended by the Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as a special guest and the Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) Prof Amin Alhassan who will chair the occassion.

Group Head of Corporate Affairs at the Tobinco Group, Mr. Dwumfour, was elected President of the umbrella body for journalists, in the polls on Friday 24 June 2022.

Mr. Dwumfour beat two others to emerge winner.

He had 233 votes while his closest contender Gayheart Mensah had 181 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Dwumfour promised to engage all stakeholders for the good of journalists.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
What a shame - Police's first reaction after Arise Ghana demo turned murky
Celebrity Dampare should stop frying kelewele, bofrot and call his men to order – Edem Agbana
Chaos as tear gas, stones fly, police and protestors clash at Arise Ghana demo
Kwesi Pratt is nowhere close to what I have achieved in politics - John Boadu shades
I'm embarrassed by NPP’s failure to address Ghana’s challenges – Nana Akomea
How police officers run for their lives as protestors vandalised police bus
Mahama facilitated grant for building of National Mosque – NDC
Ofosu Ampofo declares stance on LGBTQI+ activities
Chinese company sues Ghana in London
E-Levy not bad, Ghanaians simply don't want to pay taxes - Gabby