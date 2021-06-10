President had no connection or link in organization of Sir John's funeral - Kwamena Duncan

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has slammed those calling on President Nana Addo to render an apology after attending the funeral of the late Sir John, known in real life as Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.

The late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie was the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission and a former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He passed away last year in July, 2020 and was buried last week at his hometown, Sakora-Wonoo in the Ashanti Region.



There was a massive crowd attendance to the funeral with a large number not wearing nose mask or observing the COVID-19 protocols.



This has caused some people and political opponents to call for an apology from the President because he was present at the funeral venue and witnessed the overcrowding despite the COVID-19 pandemic.



Making his submissions on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Kwamena Duncan questioned the logic in telling the President to apologize.



According to him, the President played no role in the organization of the funeral, therefore it is out of place for any person to blame him for the mourners and sympathizers' failure to adhere to the protocols.

Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi, the former Minister contended. ''For us to say that he brought about the restrictions and want to protect the nation and indeed he has protected the country, and he goes to sit there, so he owes this country an apology that, by his action, he does one thing and then, by his words, he does another. I don't understand! Or we expected him as he reached Wonoo, he would order the soldiers as the Commander-in-Chief to take canes and whip the crowd.''



He asked the critics, "If they were the President, in this circumstance, what would they do?''



To him, the President owes nobody an apology for what happened during Sir John's funeral.



"In fact, in boxing the President, is that what we're asking the President to do? What happened, it was something way [way] beyond his reach . . . He has no connection, no link at all in this organization. All that happened was that [an invitation to the President] the President honouring a General Secretary of his party," he asserted.



