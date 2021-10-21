President is not an MP or MCE to be commissioning football pitches – Nigel Gaisie blasts Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel has credited the Akufo-Addo administration for the successful implementation of the Free SHS program.



Nigel Gaisie holds that the initiative which seeks to expand opportunities for Ghanaians to enjoy free secondary education is a worthy cause that should be continued by the next government.



He however believes that the Free SHS program is the only bright side in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.

Gaisie laments that there is general hardship in the country with pastors not left out of the harsh economic conditions.



He criticized President Akufo-Addo for not honoring his promise to Ghanaians and said that he was going to lose the 2024 elections.



In his recent tours of the Ashanti and Central Regions, President Akufo-Addo commissioned some projects but Gaisie is unimpressed.



He accuses the President of engaging in mediocrity with his commissioning of certain category of projects.



He said that President Akufo-Addo should take on the bigger challenges facing the country instead of taking interest in projects such as artificial football pitches.

“Every sector of the Ghanaian society is struggling. Apart from Free SHS that we applaud, the rest are having difficulties. Even with Free SHS, it is in shambles. I have headmasters in my church who complain about food. The dormitories are also taking more than their capacity. It is good to start the policy, but it could be better.



“Apart from Free SHS, there is nothing going on. Pastors are complaining, those on the streets are crying, bankers are also crying. Everybody is crying. Things are not going well. We encounter people and they tell us issues. Someone sets up a company and the president goes there.



“The things this government promised is not what they are doing. Kufuor’s NPP was not like this NPP. When Kufuor was in government you could see a clear plan. If President is going to Bantama to inaugurate football pitch, what will the MP or DCE do? Let’s be serious, this is not leadership. If the president is doing the work of DCEs and MCEs then we are not going anywhere.



"If the president is commissioning football pitches then we are doing the least thing. We are talking more serious things. The Presidency is a serious business, not one for the inauguration of football pitches all that. The Presidency is about serious transformational policies. So if the president is going around inaugurating football pitches, what would the MP, DCE do,” he asked.