President nominates Juliana Kpedekpo for Adaklu DCE

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Mrs. Juliana Kpedekpo for the position of District Chief Executive of Adaklu in the Volta Region.

Her nomination is the third in the series after unsuccessful attempts by the Assembly to endorse the first nominee, Mr. Phanuel Kadey Donkor, who was re-nominated.



This was after Mr. Emmanuel Gbeku Awudey, the Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), had appealed to the President to avoid re-appointing Mr. Donkor for the third time.



Subsequently, Mr. Bright Kwame Nyatsikor was nominated but suffered a second outright rejection by members of the Assembly on Friday, December 17.



He polled eight votes with 11 voting against him out of a total of 19 members, representing 42.1 percent.

In another development, a letter dated January 18, 2022, and signed by Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, stated: "His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, in accordance with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) as amended, has nominated Juliana Kpedekpo as the District Chief Executive for Akatsi North District Assembly."



It directed the Assembly to liaise with the Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominee as required by the Local Government Act.



Mrs. Kpedekpo holds an MSc in Accounting and Finance and is the Financial Secretary of the NPP in Adaklu.