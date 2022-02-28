President opens National Labour Conference

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will Monday open a National Labour Conference organised by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and its Tripartite Constituents.

The two-day conference is to reinforce a tripartite conversation on the dynamics and happenings on the labour front.



The conference, which is on the theme, "Strengthening Tripartism for Peaceful Labour Relations and Resilient Economy", is expected to end with the adoption of a road map and a communique that will inform and shape the Government's approach for the resolution of labour issues for the national development.



A technical presentation will be made by the Minister for Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta on “The State of the Economy”, for discussions to proceed on the concerns of workers and employers in the public sector in relation to economic realities.



Participants will, subsequently, agree on ways to collaborate on measures to address the concerns.



Issues that will dominate the discussions include the State of the Economy, Conditions of Service of Public Sector Workers, Public Sector Salaries, Labour Productivity, Labour Dispute Prevention and Resolution, and Sustainable Pensions for all.

The Conference will provide a unique opportunity for the various actors to exchange views and ideas on the thematic areas and emerging issues in a changing world of work to promote a positive and proactive approach to resolving labour issues for national development.



The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, and other social partners, will also address the conference at the Rock City Hotel, in Kwahu-Nkwatia in the Eastern Region.



Participants include representatives of Government, Organised Labour, Employers, media organisations and other stakeholders.



Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Chairman of the Council of State and Omanhene of Juaben Traditional Area, will chair the conference.



It will be officially closed by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Tuesday.