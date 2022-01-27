President presents letter of credence to Ghana’s new envoy to Japan

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Geneviève Edna Apaloo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Wednesday presented Ghana’s newly appointed envoy to Japan, Mrs Geneviève Edna Apaloo, with her Letter of Credence, charging her to advance economic, trade and bilateral relations with Japan.

Mrs Apaloo is a career diplomat with over two decades of experience in the Foreign Service.



Until her new appointment, she was the acting Head of Mission of the Embassy of Ghana in Washington DC, United States of America, where she was posted as Head of Chancery in October 2019.



At a swearing-in ceremony at the Jubilee House, Accra, President Akufo-Addo, after administering the Oaths of Allegiance, Secrecy and the official oath, urged the Ambassador to make the promotion of Ghana's relations with Japan her topmost priority during her tour of duty.



"Japan is a very good friend of our country. Japan has been a very faithful, dependable ally of Ghana ever since the beginning of our independence...Therefore, every necessary step ought to be taken to protect the strong ties of friendship between Ghana and Japan,” said the President.

"The most important thing is that you are there to promote the relationship between us and them,” he said, noting that with the level of experience at her disposal, she would be an effective representative of Ghana in Japan.



Ambassador Apaloo expressed gratitude to the President for the confidence reposed and assure that she would strengthen the ties between Ghana and Japan.



Mrs. Apaloo holds a Bachelor's Degree in modern languages, with combined honours in French & Spanish from the University of Ghana, Legon, and a Master of Arts Degree in International Affairs from the Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy, University of Ghana.