President set up Zongo fund to achieve SDGs in Zongo communities - Coordinator for Zongo development

Coordinator for Zongo and Inner-Cities Development Secretariat, Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda

Source: Kudjoe Mensah, Contributor

The Coordinator for Zongo and Inner-Cities Development Secretariat (ZIDS) at the Office of the President, Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda, has emphasized that the main aim of the president’s decision to establish the defunct Zongo Ministry now a secretariat was to accelerate developments in the Zongos in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs).

Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda made this revelation when he joined the Zongo community leaders in Ghana to celebrate the International Hausa Day, organized by the Zongo Hausa Youth Association of Ghana under the auspices of the ‘Mai Martaba Ashanti Regional Zongo Chief, Alhaji Umar Faruk Sa’eed Sultan at Prempeh Assembly Hall in the Kumasi metropolis. The colorful event had a great display of Hausa culture.



Alhaji Banda further indicated at the gathering that it was in fulfillment of these SDGs that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia set up the erstwhile Ministry for Inner-cities and Zongo Development, now the Zongo and Inner-city Development Secretariat under the Office of the President, as well as the Zongo Development Fund(ZoDF) to accelerate developments in the Zongo communities.



He noted that Hausa is an international language spoken in about twenty -two out of the 54 countries in Africa and most countries around the globe, he said.



The Hausa Language is taught as a course in universities across the world.

Hausa is the first African language to be used by British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for broadcasting purposes. Voice Of America(VOA), Deutsche Welle, Radio France International, Radio China International, he again stated, all started Hausa service many years ago.



Hausa is the most popular and widely spoken language in Zongo communities in Ghana and that about 95 percent of people living in the Zongos understand and speak Hausa irrespective of their tribes, he stressed. Hausa is used by chiefs in the Zongo communities to settle disputes.



It is also used to promote peace and peaceful co-existence and instill moral values in our teeming youth. Hausa is used to educate people. It is also used for commerce or trade especially in Africa.



A Citation of Honour was awarded to the coordinator by the Ashanti Regional Zongo Chief.