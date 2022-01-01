President urges traditional leaders to promote peace

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged traditional leaders to work towards promoting peace to speed up the development of their localities.

He said peace was vital for any meaningful development and it was the duty of chiefs and opinion leaders to find ways of building bridges to promote peace and development in their traditional areas.



President Akufo-Addo said this at a durbar to climax the 25th anniversary of the enstoolment of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II as the occupant of the Silver Stool of the Asante Kingdom.



He commended Daasebre Osei Bonsu for working to ensure peace during the 25 years of his reign and said that was necessary for development and progress.

The President reiterated government’s resolve to addressing infrastructural challenges in the Asante Mampong Traditional Area, promising that the infrastructural problems of the Mampong Technical College of Education and the road network in the area would be fixed before the end of his term.



He called on the people to continue to support the chief and the government to bring the needed development for an improved standard of living.



Daasebre Osei Bonsu commended the government for the various development projects currently ongoing in the area.