Presidential jet lands in Europe despite 'expert' advice that it should be used only in Africa – Ablakwa

President Akufo-Addo in Ghana;s presidential jet

President jet transports president to Portuagal

Aviation expert says jet not ideal for long-distance travel



Expert says Falcon more suited for travel within Africa



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has suggested the government lied when it said experts advised against using Ghana’s presidential jet for trips outside Africa.



He said that months after some government officials said an expert had advised that the French-built Dassault Falcon 900 EX-Easy aircraft should be used only in Africa, it has successfully landed in Europe.



“Ghana’s Presidential Jet makes its first trip to Europe in over 13-months after govt spokespersons claimed some ghostly experts advised it shouldn’t be used for presidential trips outside Africa. It safely landed in Faro, Portugal at 12:05am after a 10:43pm transit stop in Lisbon,” a tweet shared by the MP on Monday read.

Also, the MP indicated that he will continue to demand accountability from the government as well as compel it to implement policies that will help bring some improvement to the lives of Ghanaians.



“We shall win this battle to protect the battered public purse and save millions of Ghana Cedis to address the needs of the Ghanaian people including paying suffering NABCo trainees, procuring textbooks & attending to school feeding caterers demanding an increase from a cruel 97p,” he said.



Meanwhile, a United States-based aviation expert, Sean Mendis, has said that Ghana's presidential jet cannot travel for long hours.



According to Sean Mendis, the French-built Dassault Falcon 900 EX-Easy aircraft is more suited for travels in Africa and some parts of Europe, 3news.com reports.



In an interview on TV3, Mendis answered "No," when asked whether Ghana's Dassault Falcon 900 EX-Easy jet is good enough for long-distance travel.

He explained that "the Falcon is not the ideal jet for long haul travel. It is optimally suited for trips from Ghana to anywhere in Africa, maybe some parts of Europe. If you are going to Asia, if you are going to North America, the Falcon will be able to do it but will require higher technical staff."



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



