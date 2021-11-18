Presidential jet saga: Kan Dapaah fails to show up in parliament

Kan Dapaah Minister for National Security

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa accuses Akufo-Addo of using tax payer’s money for luxurious private jet

He also wants to know why the president’s jet has been abandoned



Government to acquire new presidential jet for Akufo-Addo



National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, failed to show up before parliament to answer questions on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels.



According to a communique from parliament, the minister is currently out of jurisdiction for an official assignment.



This was revealed by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who filed some questions to the minister, seeking to know how much it cost taxpayers during Akufo-Addo’s foreign trips with a private jet.



The debate around presidential travels has been championed by North Tongu Member of Parliament, who has alleged the recent travel of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the NAM conference cost Ghana "US$588,000 which translates to a scary GHC3.5million".

Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency, announced recently that the government had plans of acquiring a new presidential jet because the current one was not fit for purpose.



He said Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul will give further details on the planned acquisition in due course.



The minister who was summoned before parliament justified the president’s decision to rent the aircraft, arguing that the capacity of the presidential aircraft can no longer carry the president’s entourage.



However, Kan Dapaah was expected to give answers to the president’s latest trips including the luxurious “Russian-oligarch-style,” he is using for the holiday.



