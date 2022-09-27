Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10K for 24-hour trip to New York

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe is an Executive Assistant at the presidency

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, an Executive Assistant to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, paid close to US$10,000 for a trip to the United States of America in mid-September.

According to a report by Larry Dogbey, publisher of the privately-owned Herald Newspaper, Tagoe paid the said amount for the trip which was allegedly expected to span from September 13 - 21.



The report added that despite holding a diplomatic passport, the Jubilee House employee was deported for yet-to-be-ascertained reasons.



The presidential staffer in a Facebook post denied holding a diplomatic passport and the claim that he had been deported. He also threatened to sue the journalist over the report.



In his response, Larry Dogbey also published KLM flight details on Facebook which purported that Tagoe had paid as much US$9,600 for the entire trip.



Dogbey's post read in part: "You left Ghana on Tuesday 13th September 2022 onboard KLM through Schipol Amsterdam to New York. You returned the next day Wednesday 14th September 2022 by a direct flight from New York to Accra onboard Delta Airlines.

"You wanted to come back onboard same KLM through Schipol on Wednesday, 21 September 2022. Who buys a ticket for nearly UD$10,000 to see New York City through the windows of an airport? Waiting for your lawyers."



The presidential staffer offered another clarification on his Facebook wall which read: "So I arrived at John F Kennedy International Airport on Delta Airlines flight DL 047 from Amsterdam and I was arrested and deported at Dallas, Texas International Airport, onboard a United Airlines according to Larry Dogbey and The Herald Newspaper? We shall meet very soon wai."







