Presidential staffer 'confronts' Kwakye Ofosu, Bawah Mogtari with August 2022 salary 'payments'

Kwakye Ofosu, Felix and Bawah Mogtari, Joyce; aides of John Dramani Mahama

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, an executive assistant to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has challenged two aides of former president John Dramani Mahama to deny receipt of August 2022 salaries.

His challenge stems from recent comments by the former president to the effect that he has been taking care of his own expenses including those covered under his emoluments as an ex Head of State.



“I receive only my monthly pension, like President Kufuor or President Rawlings was receiving until he died. That is all I get.



“I pay the electricity bill for my house, for my office. I pay the water bill for my house and my office. I live in my own accommodation so the state does not pay me anything for accommodation.



“They haven’t given me an office, I rent an office in East Cantonments, I pay the rent myself, I pay for my own fuel, the state doesn’t give me fuel. I pay my own domestic staff, I pay my own medical bills. I pay my own air tickets when I travel,” he added in a September 12 interview on Accra-based TV3.

Reacting to Mahama's claims, Teiko Tagoe posted on his Facebook page (September 13) a Ghana government payment voucher for August 2022 which outlined salary payment details of 12 people believed to be staff of a former president.



Among those listed are Felix Kwakye Ofosu and Joyce Bawah Mogtari, senior aides to John Dramani Mahama.



"And where is that Felix Kwakye Ofosu? I thought your boss, Former President John Dramani Mahama said he’s been paying you and Joyce Bawah Mogtari or this is a case of another double salary?" the presidential staffer captioned his post.