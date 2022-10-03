Presidential staffer 'links' government critic Steve Hanke to John Mahama

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe is an Executive Assistant at the presidency

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, an Executive Assistant at the presidency has sought to draw a link between ardent critic of government, Prof. Steve Hanke and former President John Dramani Mahama.

The US-based academic and economist has in recent months made very critical comments about Ghana's economy and its managers.



"Steve Mallory out, Steve Hanke in. John Dramani Mahama did not learn anything after all," Teiko Tagoe posted in a September 22, 2022 Facebook post.



The Steve Mallory individual he referred to is owner of Africawatch magazine, a one-time bossom friend of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He is also famed for his legal battle with former President Jerry John Rawlings after he published a report in his magazine alleging that the late JJ Rawlings suffered Parkinson disease at a point.

It is not known what relationship he had with John Mahama.



Among Steve Hanke's recent diagnosis of the economy is that it was tanking – an expression which means the economy is down and there are fears of a recession.



He has in on numerous occasions blamed the Akufo-Addo-led administration for putting the economy in a dire situation.



