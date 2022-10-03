17
Menu
News

Presidential staffer 'links' government critic Steve Hanke to John Mahama

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe is an Executive Assistant at the presidency

Mon, 3 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, an Executive Assistant at the presidency has sought to draw a link between ardent critic of government, Prof. Steve Hanke and former President John Dramani Mahama.

The US-based academic and economist has in recent months made very critical comments about Ghana's economy and its managers.

"Steve Mallory out, Steve Hanke in. John Dramani Mahama did not learn anything after all," Teiko Tagoe posted in a September 22, 2022 Facebook post.

The Steve Mallory individual he referred to is owner of Africawatch magazine, a one-time bossom friend of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He is also famed for his legal battle with former President Jerry John Rawlings after he published a report in his magazine alleging that the late JJ Rawlings suffered Parkinson disease at a point.

It is not known what relationship he had with John Mahama.

Among Steve Hanke's recent diagnosis of the economy is that it was tanking – an expression which means the economy is down and there are fears of a recession.

He has in on numerous occasions blamed the Akufo-Addo-led administration for putting the economy in a dire situation.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
Related Articles: