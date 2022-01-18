Presidential term limits counter-productive; scrap it! – Konadu Apraku

Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku is reported to be an NPP flagbearer hopeful

Economist and former Member of Parliament (MP) for Offinso North Constituency in the Ashanti Region Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku is advocating for the scrapping of presidential term limits.

He observed it is rather unfortunate that this phenomenon is peculiar to developing countries where citizens are always of the view that after two terms a ruling government must pave way for the opposition.



“Unfortunately, we in developing countries believe the view that any government that comes must spend two terms and make way for a new administration. If the government comes and it is doing well, why do you change a winning team,” he asked on Kumasi-based Angel Fm.



He argued that there is no need for a change in government if the ruling one is performing and efficiently delivering its mandate to the citizenry.



“What are we looking for in all of this? It is development so why will you change such an administration particularly when you have had the opportunity to compare the performance of two administrations at a given period of time. So we have enough evidence, enough basis that few challenges may have accounted for certain things but if given an opportunity could do better.

"In NPP when there are challenges and things do not go well as planned, that is not what we should be judged with. Our performance and track record over time has sent a strong signal that we are the only ones who can efficiently govern this country well”, he disclosed.



The NPP flagbearer hopeful noted that notwithstanding the short-term difficulties, the party must focus on working to better the lives of Ghanaians in the long-term all things being equal.



“Ghanaians should be patient. Over the long haul, Ghana is on track. I have heard a lot of complaints which some are legitimate”, he added.