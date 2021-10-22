'Presidents are human after all. We make mistakes' - Akufo-Addo on Cape Coast harbour gaffe

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President apologizes for Cape Coast Harbour denial

Accra, Oct. 21, GNA- President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has apologised to the people of Cape Coast for denying that his Government had promised to build a Habour for the coastal community.



The President had on a Cape Coast-based radio station last Monday during his tour of the Central Region said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had not made a commitment to build a Harbour in the city.



“I never said I was going to build a harbour in Cape Coast. I said I was going to build a landing site like what I’ve done in these six other places in the Central Region. Cape Coast will also have its landing site, and the construction of that will start next year, ” he told the show host in Cape Coast.



That statement had generated angst among Cape Coast residents, who have expressed disappointment over that development.



But in the 2020 Manifesto of the NPP, a commitment was made to construct a Harbour at Cape Coast.



“Let me confess, I made a mistake on the Cape Coast statement. I try to look at the manifesto before I go [to every region]. I saw one page talk about landing sites and I didn’t go further.

“Presidents are human after all, we are not supermen. We make mistakes,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM on Thursday.



“But in any event, even with the mistake, I still think we have to rethink a lot of things. We have Harbour in Elimina which is being developed, obviously Takoradi and another projected for Cape Coast. I think some rethinking has to go on for us to be able to find what is the value for money arrangements, " he stressed.



Touching on the economy, the President said he was encouraged by the outcomes of the policies and programme implemented, despite the setbacks COVID-19 Pandemic



He said that although the problems of the country cannot be solved all at once, a significant effort was being made to ensure that everyone got what was due them at the end of the day.



On corruption, President Akufo-Addo said his government had shown greater commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in his Governmentt.