Press Freedom Day: Stop living in denial, dangers of journalism are real - Manasseh Awuni tells govt

Manasseh Azure Awuni 6 Ghanaian investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ghanaian investigative journalist and the Editor-in-Chief of The Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure Awuni has appealed to the government to help end impunity for crimes against journalists.

Speaking at the Ghana International Press Center to mark the celebration of World Press Freedom Day, Mr. Awuni stated that the media space is becoming unattractive to journalists, forcing them into the corporate world while deterring young ones from taking up journalism as their career path.

“When an investigative journalist was murdered in the Netherlands, the EU said this was an attack on democracy. An investigative journalist was killed in Malta and it led to the resignation of the Prime Minister. An investigative journalist was killed in Ghana here and the president of the republic went to the bar conference and said this is not an attack on press freedom. If that was not it, what is it?”, Mr. Awuni queried.

He also recounted instances where he had to travel abroad for safety because of numerous death threats on his life.

“I have reported several death threats to the police headquarters but nothing came out of it. I’ve had to leave the country on two occasions and I know other journalists who have gone through hell during this period. It is not fiction, the dangers are real,” he said

He added that apathy on the part of authorities toward impunity against journalists is not helping in bringing an end to crimes against journalists.

He called on the government, information ministry, and other stakeholders to “sit up.”

